Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Pre-Wedding Festivities: Richa Shares Mehendi Pics
Richa and Ali's initials, "A & R" written on her hand.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are in Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities. Richa was quick to offer a glimpse of her bridal mehendi. She took to Instagram stories to show off her Mehendi and nail art and left us all in awe.
The two also shared a audio message, stating, "You've reached the voicemail of Richa and Ali. We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."
