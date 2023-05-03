In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Stuns At Met Gala After Party In Bold Red Look
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 2023 Met Gala red carpet was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, many of our beloved Bollywood stars attended this year's Met Gala. Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a beautiful gown studded with pearls, and Priyanka opted for a chic black and white Valentino ensemble.
Priyanka was also spotted at the after-party. She made quite the impression with her red Valentino shirt dress.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Priyanka opted for a bold red look for the Met Gala after-party.
Priyanka and Nick pose in style for the photos.
Met Gala 2023 was celebrating the legacy of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
She opted for a bright red shirt gown from Valentino’s Fall 2023 collection.
Nick who went with Priyanka to the Met looked suave in a black tuxedo.
Priyanka also carried a statement black and white handbag to complete the look.
