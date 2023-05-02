Alia Bhatt to Michelle Yeoh, 10 Asians Who Rocked Their Met Gala Looks

Every year , the most awaited fashion event of the year, witnesses celebs from across the world attending. This year was no different, as the fund-raising charity event was attended by some of our beloved stars including actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Academy award-winning stars Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan among others.
This year's theme ': A Line of Beauty' was a tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and his legacy, so the celebs opted for designs that paid homage to him. A few even chose to honour Karl through his beloved cat, Choupette.
Here's all that you need to know about the stars, and the designers behind their stunning looks. Check it out:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)