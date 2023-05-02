Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Diamond Necklace Is Worth Rs 204 Crore; Read Details

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a black and white gown at Met Gala 2023. However, her look was made even more stunning by her choice of jewellery. The Citadel actor opted for an 11.6-carat diamond necklace from Bulgari. She was accompanied by her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas.
As per reports, the necklace had a blue laguna diamond which is alone worth at least 25 million, which is Rs 204.5 crore.
According to International Gemological Institute, the blue laguna in the necklace is the largest blue diamond in a Bulgari piece and also the most valuable. It is said to go for auction at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on 12 May, with a pre-sale estimate of more than $25 million.
Take a look at the piece here:
This year’s theme was dedicated to “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the designer's work and life. Priyanka Chopra wore a black Valentino gown as per the theme.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Citadel. She will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again and an action-drama film called Ending Things.
