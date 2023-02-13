In Pics: A Look Inside Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Star-studded Reception

From Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday, everyone attended Kiara and Sidharth's reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai, on 12 February. The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and flew to Delhi right after. The newlyweds then hosted a star-studded reception for their friends in the industry.
From Manish Malhotra to Anupam Kher, many took to social media to share some pics from the event.
Take a look:
Manish Malhotra shared a lovely picture with the newlyweds.
Neha Dhupia looked gorgeous as she posed with Kiara and Sidharth.
Bhumi Pednekar was also quick to click a selfie with the Bollywood couple.
Manish Malhotra captioned the picture, "fun fabulous night" as he posed with his industry friends.
Anupam Kher also took to social media to congratulate the couple.
