In Photos: Veteran Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Elected Congress President

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge flashes the victory sign during a press conference, at his residence in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 19 October.
(Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
For the first time in over 23 years, the Congress party elected a president who is not from the Gandhi family, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Over 9,000 delegates of the grand old party voted to elect a new president on 17 October, with the results announced on 19 October.
Kharge defeated Congress MP from Trivandrum, Shashi Tharoor by securing 7,897 votes against Tharoor's 1,072 of a total of 9,385 votes.
Kharge is the first non-Gandhi president since 1998. He is also the first first Dalit president in 50 years, and first president from Karnataka since S Nijalingappa in 1969.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 19 October.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 19 October.
Shashi Tharoor greets newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the latters residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 19 October. Out of the total 9,385 votes, Kharge received 7,897 while his opponent, Shashi Tharoor garnered 1,072 votes. A total of 416 votes have been counted as invalid.
Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge being greeted by supporters at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 19 October.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his wife Radhabai Kharge, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 19 October.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar with party workers celebrate after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge won the partys presidential election, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 19 October.
Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New Delhi, Wednesday, 19 October.
