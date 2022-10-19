What Organisational Changes Mallikarjun Kharge Could Make as Congress President

With Mallikarjun Kharge elected as the new president of the Congress party on Wednesday, the question now arises on what major changes, if any, he will implement.

The 80-year-old leader was seen and understood as the unspoken ‘official’ candidate in these presidential polls, enjoying the backing of the Gandhi family. So while the result is on expected lines, it is undeniable that Kharge brings a wealth of experience to the table — of electoral as well as organisational politics.

Tharoor, during his campaign, had stressed upon the ‘new’ and ‘transformational’ nature of his potential presidency, but Kharge didn’t make any such promises. Unlike Tharoor, the veteran leader didn’t release any manifesto either. Speaking to the media hours after his election victory, Kharge said he is looking forward to taking charge as the president, but will discuss his detailed plan on 26 October, when he officially takes over as president. Here are some reforms that we can expect from Kharge in the months ahead.