In Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Others Attend 'Farzi' Screening

Celebs attend Farzi screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bahayani)
The screening for Raj & DK's upcoming series Farzi was attended by many from the film industry. From Mira Rajput to Varun Dhawan, all turned up for the screening of the Amazon Prime web series on 9 February 2023.
The show stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. This marks Shahid and Vijay's first time working on a web series. Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. Raj & DK had previously worked on the web series The Family Man.
Take a look at who attended the screening:
Saba Azad attended the screening for the web series.
Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in his suit at the screening.
Shahid with his family at the screening.
Shahid and Mira Rajput looked gorgeous together.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looked lovely in her pink top and jeans.
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in casual wear.
Varun Dhawan also attended the event.
