In Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Others Attend 'Farzi' Screening

The screening for Raj & DK's upcoming series Farzi was attended by many from the film industry. From Mira Rajput to Varun Dhawan, all turned up for the screening of the Amazon Prime web series on 9 February 2023.

The show stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. This marks Shahid and Vijay's first time working on a web series. Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. Raj & DK had previously worked on the web series The Family Man.

Take a look at who attended the screening: