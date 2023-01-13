In Pics: Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi Look Dapper At 'Farzi' Trailer Launch

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi at 'Farzi' trailer launch
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and others attended the Farzi trailer launch. The crime drama marks the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay. Along with them, the series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar. Directed by Raj & DK, Farzi, the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 10 February.
The ‘Makkal Selvan’, Vijay Sethupathi stars as a task force officer in the crime thriller.
Shahid Kapoor plays the con-artist.
Raashii Khanna also stars in the crime drama series.
Vijay Sethupathi plays an unconventional task force officer
Farzi starts streaming on 10 February.
Amol Palekar was also seen at the trailer launch event.
Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller.
