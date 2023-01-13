In Pics: Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi Look Dapper At 'Farzi' Trailer Launch

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and others attended the Farzi trailer launch. The crime drama marks the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay. Along with them, the series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar. Directed by Raj & DK, Farzi, the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 10 February.