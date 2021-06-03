Our Most Challenging Project Yet: The Family Man 2 Makers Raj & DK
'The Family Man 2' starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni releases on 4 June.
A few hours before The Family Man 2 premieres on Amazon Prime, the show's makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK shared a note on social media. Calling The Family Man 2 their most challenging project yet, they tweeted, "So the day is finally here... Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet."
They continued by expressing their gratitude for frontline workers, and wrote, "These are difficult times for all of us. There isn’t anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid."
The thread continued, "For us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure that we have received from all of you."
"Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew, and the Prime Video team who have persevered through it all," the next tweet read. Raj & DK added that the show now belongs to the audience. "We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received," they concluded.
The Family Man 2 has been embroiled in a considerable amount of controversy even before its release. After the trailer dropped, many criticised the show for depicting the Tamil population, and especially the Tamil Eelam, in a bad light.
Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko had also written a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to halt the show's release alleging the negative depiction of Tamilians.
Tamil Nadu's IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, in a letter to the Centre, alleged that the serial is 'loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil culture'.
Addressing the controversy makers Raj & DK had released a statement assuring that they have put in hard work to present a 'sensitive and balanced' story.
Their statement also read, " The Family Man 2 makers Raj & DK, addressed the allegation in a statement that read, "We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people", adding that many members of the cast and creative team are Tamilians.
The Family Man 2 stars Samantha Akkineni as the antagonist and features Manoj Bajpayee in a reprisal of his role as a secret agent and family man Srikant Tiwari. The show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 4 June.
