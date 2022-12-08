In Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra & Others At The Red Sea Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra attended the Red Sea Film Festival.
(Photo: Twitter)
Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The festival was also previously attended by Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor and others. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene while attending the film festival which went viral on the internet. Here's looking at all the Bollywood celebrities who have attended the event so far.
Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in red while attending the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Kajol looked breathtakng in black.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also attended the Red Sea Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra looked lovely in her white ensemble while attending the Red Sea Film Festival.
Priyanka Chopra opted to wear yellow for one of the events during the film festival.
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in blue for the film festival.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)