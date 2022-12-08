In Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra & Others At The Red Sea Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The festival was also previously attended by Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor and others. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene while attending the film festival which went viral on the internet. Here's looking at all the Bollywood celebrities who have attended the event so far.