In Photos: Citizens Celebrate 73rd Republic Day Across Country

People in Hyderabad holding a 300-meter-long Tricolour at Charminar as part of the celebrations.
(Photo: Iqbal Hussain, Twitter)
India, on Wednesday, 26 January, celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, that exhibited its history, cultural diversity, and strategic weaponry.
The celebrations this year are even more special as this is the country's 75th year of Independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'
Here are some of the photos of people from across the country celebrating the adoption of our constitution.
(Photo: Ali Shaikh, Twitter)
Photojournalist Deepak Gupta's son outside Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.
Republic Day celebrations at Red Road, Kolkata.
Republic Day celebrations at Pune airport.
A tableau on display during the 73rd Republic Day function at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
Children hold National Flags as they celebrate the 73rd Republic Day in Mumbai.
Artistes performing at the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi.
People participate in a vintage car and bike rally on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, in Mumbai.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrating Republic Day in minus 40 degree Celsius temperature in Ladakh.
