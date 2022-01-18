Explained: How Republic Day Parade Tableaux Are Selected & the Dispute This Year

Republic Day celebrations in India are nearly synonymous with the grand parade that marches down New Delhi's Rajpath on 26 January. The procession, which displays regiments from the country's military and vibrant tableaux from the states, has been an annual tradition since 1950.

This year, like many in the past, a tussle has broken out between the states and the Union government over the presentation of their tableaux.

The Centre's rejection of the tableaux of West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu has irked the three states, with the leaders of the respective state governments condemning the exclusion, and seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

While there is a well-established system for the selection of the tableaux, the process becomes a flashpoint for the play of regional politics nearly every year.

Who selects the tableaux for the Republic Day parade? What does the selection process involve? What were the guidelines for this year? What is the controversy? Here's a lowdown.