Republic Day 2022: 25 Inspiring Quotes by Great Leaders and Freedom Fighters

India's 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated on Wednesday, 26 January. The country adopted its Constitution on this day, in 1950.

The Constitution, which was drafted by the drafting committee headed by Dr BR Ambedkar, lays down the laws which govern the lives of Indian citizens.

Republic Day is celebrated across India with zeal and fervour. A parade is organised by the Indian security forces at Rajpath, New Delhi, and in other state capitals.