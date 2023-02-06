In Photos: Masaba Gupta Shares Unseen Pictures From Her Wedding Bash

Masaba and Rhea Kapoor share a hug.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Masaba Gupta took to social media on Monday, 6 February, to share some unseen photos from her wedding bash. Earlier in January, the fashion designer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra, in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their industry friends following their wedding.
Sharing some pictures on her official Instagram account, she captioned the post, "The one where everyone hugs! Part 1!"
Here, take a look:
Masaba and Rhea Kapoor share a hug.
Masaba's mother-in-law, Nalini Misra Tyabji, and Konkona Sensharma share a hug.
Viv Richards and former cricketer Ajay Jadeja share a hug.
Masaba's picture-perfect moment with her step-father Vivek Mehra.
Masaba and Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani can't stop laughing in this one!
Konkona Sen receives a warm hug from Rhea Kapoor.
Masaba's husband, Satyadeep, shares a hug with a person.
Sonam Kapoor and Masaba give each other a tight hug.
Masaba shares a hug with a friend.
