'Married My Ocean of Calm': Masaba Gupta & Actor Satyadeep Misra Tie the Knot

Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra get married in an intimate ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram on Friday, 27 January, to share that she and actor Satyadeep Misra have tied the knot. Masaba shared a few photos, wherein she looks stunning in a green and pink lehenga designed by her.
"Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!", Masaba captioned one of her posts.
In another post, she spoke in detail about the lehenga she chose for her big day. "'Shringar’ - A marriage is a celebration of stability,movement & balance..much like life and Manjit Bawa’s work which has hade a huge impact in my life … and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line. In the @houseofmasaba Barfi Pink ‘paan-Patti’ lehenga paired with two dupattas - one in a Lime Green Wallflower Print dupatta with a sequinned border & the other with ‘open hearts’ embellished on it in rani pink.The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif - ‘the palm’ & the ‘chidiya’ which celebrates the union of tradition & freedom. A sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts & voice their thoughts freely. • Jewels • I wanted a customised ‘Chand Taara’ inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy - the protector & giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise We are driven by nature & energised by it. May we never forget that".
Take a look at the photos:
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra tie the knot.
Masaba looks stunning in a green and pink legenga designed by her.
Masaba and Satyadeep have starred in Masaba Masaba.
Masaba in her wedding attire.
