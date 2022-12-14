In Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Grace An Award Show Evening

Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish-best to attend the Femina Beauty Awards, held in Mumbai on 13 December. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made their joint appearance after a long time at the event. Actors Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others also graced the red carpet at the award show evening.

Here are some pictures from the event.