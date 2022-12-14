In Photos: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Grace An Award Show Evening

Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon attend an award.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish-best to attend the Femina Beauty Awards, held in Mumbai on 13 December. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also made their joint appearance after a long time at the event. Actors Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others also graced the red carpet at the award show evening.
Here are some pictures from the event.
Govinda Naam Mera co-stars Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal pose together in stunning black outfits.
Kriti Sanon looked mesmerizing in her gorgeous white-slit gown.
Katrina Kaif looked glamorous in her sparkling silver gown paired with matching stilettoes.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor looked her stylish best in her beautiful green outfit.
Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in her black thigh-high slit gown.
Vijay Varma sported a funky look for the evening.
Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in his Shiny Silver jacket and his black and white suit.
Rashmika Mandanna looked lovely in her floral purple gown.
