Katrina Kaif Posts Karwa Chauth Pics With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif next film is Phone Bhoot.The film is set to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 4 November 2022.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky also has a number of films lined up. He will be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.