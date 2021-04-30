In Photos: India This Week

From the Kumbh Mela to the COVID surge, here’s what happened in India this week.
Relatives and family members perform last rites during mass cremation of COVID-19 victims, at Swar Rekha Ghat cremation ground, in Ranchi, Thursday, 29 April 2021. | (PTI Photo)
Nihangs or Sikh religious warrior wearing a large turban offer prayers during the eve of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday, 30 April 2021. A private security guard stands outside an empty coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice about no vaccinations for three days in Mumbai, Friday, 30 April 2021. Mass cremation of people who died of coronavirus at a cremation ground at Ghazipur, in New Delhi, Friday, 30 April 2021. Police personnel forcefully stop the members of Kissan Sangharsh Committee, breaking the brigades during protest against Punjab Government over land acquisition for the Delhi-Katra Express Highway, near Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Residence in Patiala on Friday, 30 April 2021. An elderly voter is carried to the polling booth to cast vote during the 8th phase of the Assembly elections at a polling station, Bandhlodanga in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Thursday, 29 April 2021. A COVID-19 patient receives free oxygen, provided by NGO Hemkunt Foundation, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Gurugram, Friday, 30 April 2021.
Lalith Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates after takes a wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, 29 April 2021. A worker dries handmade vermicelli, considered as one of the delicacies during Ramzan, in Hyderabad, Thursday, 29 April 2021. Relatives and family members perform last rites during mass cremation of COVID-19 victims, at Swar Rekha Ghat cremation ground, in Ranchi, Thursday, 29 April 2021. Devotees at Hari Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, 28 April 2021.
Artistes and activists paint a rangoli to create awareness on COVID-19, during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in Jodhpur, on Wednesday, 28 April 2021. A man feeding langoors, during the lockdown, in Pushkar, Wednesday, 28 April 2021. IAF airlift the oxygen containers from Bangkok last night. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA. It will enhance oxygen availability amid the current surge. Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others takes place at Gazipur Crematorium, in New Delhi, Monday, 26 April 2021. Gajan sanyasis with prickles on their body, dance as part of their rituals to get the blessings of the god through the pain on Dharamraj festival on the day of Baisakh Purnima at Goalpara in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Monday, 26 April 2021.