Kumbh Mela Now ‘Symbolic’, Yet Crowds Gather for Last ‘Shahi Snan’

In response, the seer tweeted, "We respect the Prime Minister's appeal. Saving lives is important. I request the people to not come for snan in large numbers, in the wake of COVID-19 situation, and follow all rules."

On Tuesday, some seers appeared to have kept to the ‘symbolic’ view, reported PTI, with only around 670 seers taking part in the holy bath till 10:45 am. More are expected to take part as the day proceeds at Har ki Pauri on the banks of the Ganga, officials said.

Due to the pandemic, the Kumbh, held every 12 years, was only a month-long. The last Kumbh was held in 2010.

Crowds at Haridwar have been thinning since last week, as key 'akhadas' of seers started pulling out of the religious event.

India has been reporting over three lakh fresh COVID-19 cases every day for the last few days.