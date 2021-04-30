Delhi Woman Pleads in Vain for Oxygen, Loses Mother to COVID

With the unprecedented surge in COVID cases, the oxygen-shortage crisis in the country is only getting worse.

Social media is flooded with visuals of people begging authorities to provide oxygen, long queues to refill oxygen cylinders, and patients collapsing outside hospitals, waiting in queues to get admitted.

One such story is that of Shruti Saha, who spent hours on the streets of Delhi hoping to refill an oxygen cylinder for hermother. She was helpless as her search went futile. Her COVID-positive mother passed away due to a lack of oxygen.

As per a report by Reuters, Saha was waiting outside a refilling plant at an industrial estate of the national capital. She pleaded to police authorities, going down on her knees, to open up the facility so she could get the oxygen to her mother in time, but all in vain.