Masks, Sanitizers: How Bihar Went to Polls Amid the COVID Pandemic

The first phase of polling covers the southern part of Bihar. A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Bhabua police station in Kaimur district, Wednesday, 28 October.

As Bihar began to vote amid the ongoing pandemic, on Wednesday, 28 October, a voter turnout of 51.68 percent has been recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission. Polling started at 7 am on Wednesday, with lakhs of voters across the state set to seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats. The first phase of polling covers the southern part of Bihar, with a slightly heavier concentration in the south-west. Region-wise, this would be the Magadh and Bhojpur regions. The state capital Patna also votes in the first phase.

HAM(S) President Jitan Ram Manjhi shows his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station after casting his vote for the first phase Bihar Assembly polls, at Atri in Gaya district, Wednesday, 28 October.

Polling officials check the names of voters at a polling booth as they arrive to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Chenari police station in Rohtas district, Wednesday, 28 October.

Polling officials mark the fingers of voters with indelible ink at a polling station before they cast their votes for the first phase Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna, Wednesday, 28 October.

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Bhabua police station in Kaimur district, Wednesday, 28 October.

Voters, adhering to social distancing norms, stand in queues outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paligang constituency in Patna, Wednesday, 28 October.

Voters undergo thermal screening as they stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Naubatpur in Patna, Wednesday, 28 October.

In the last hour of polling at Chausa Narayanpur booth number 222 of Buxar Assembly constituency, polling personnel, wearing PPE kits, cast their votes.

A polling booth in Bhagalpur.

A young man carrying his father leaves after they cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Paliganj constituency in Patna, Wednesday, 28 October.