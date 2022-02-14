In Photos: People in UP, Uttarakhand & Goa Cast Their Votes for Assembly Polls

100-year-old Lal Bahadur shows his finger marked with indelible ink, after casting vote during the first phase of Uttarakhand polls, at Sahaspur in the Dehradun district.
(Photo: PTI)
Voting is underway for the Assembly polls at Uttarakhand, Goa and the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on Monday, 14 February. While 55 constituencies are going to polls at Uttar Pradesh in the second phase, the people of Uttarakhand and Goa are voting for 70 and 40 constituencies of the respective states. Here is a glimpse of the polling at these states.
North Goa: AAP CM candidate Amit Palekar along with mother after casting vote during the first phase of Goa Assembly polls, at St Cruz in North Goa district.
North Goa: A woman security person stands guard outside a Pink Booth, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Thivim in North Goa district, Monday, 14 February.
North Goa: Citizens wait to cast their vote outside a polling booth, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Thivim in North Goa district, Monday, 14 February.
Dehradun: 100-year-old Lal Bahadur shows his finger marked with indelible ink, after casting vote during the first phase of Uttarakhand polls, at Sahaspur in the Dehradun district.
Moradabad: A man shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, 14 February.
Moradabad: Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, 14 February.
Moradabad: Citizens undergo thermal screening as they enter a polling booth to cast their vote, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, 14 February.
Moradabad: A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, 14 February.
Voters at Uttarakhand pose for pictures while at the polling booths.
Moradabad: A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, 14 February.
Moradabad: Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, 14 February.
Voters at Uttarakhand pose for pictures while at the polling booths
Volunteers help elderly voters at a polling booth in Uttarakhand.
A young voter in Goa shows her inked finger after voting.
Volunteers help people with disabilities in voting at a polling booth in Uttarakhand.
Volunteers help people with disabilities in voting at a polling booth in Uttarakhand.
Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai casts his vote with First Lady at Taleigao AC, PS no. 15 Dona Paula, Goa
A volunteer helps an elderly woman with disability in casting her vote at a polling booth in Goa.
A first-time voter shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Goa.
Union Education Minister and Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishan and his daughter cast their votes for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls on Monday, 14 February.
Panaji: People stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the first phase of Goa Assembly polls, at a polling station, in Panaji, Monday, 14 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)