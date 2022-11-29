In Photos: Inside Delhi's Garima Greh – a Shelter Home & More for Trans Persons

Residents of at least three Garima Grehs – shelter homes for transgender persons which are funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment – allege that they have received no funds from the government since January.

The funds provide for the rent, food, staff salaries, and other expenses at Garima Grehs.

As they struggle to keep the shelter going, The Quint on Monday, 28 November, visited a Garima Greh in Sitapur – one of the 12 shelter homes in Delhi.