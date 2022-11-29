In Photos: Inside Delhi's Garima Greh – a Shelter Home & More for Trans Persons

"We are a family. This is our house. We clean it because it is ours, we celebrate all festivals here, we do everything together," said a resident of the Garima Greh in Sitapur, Delhi.
(Photo: The Quint/Saadhya Mohan)
Residents of at least three Garima Grehs – shelter homes for transgender persons which are funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment – allege that they have received no funds from the government since January.
The funds provide for the rent, food, staff salaries, and other expenses at Garima Grehs.
As they struggle to keep the shelter going, The Quint on Monday, 28 November, visited a Garima Greh in Sitapur – one of the 12 shelter homes in Delhi.
The Garima Greh in Delhi's Sitapur, which is currently housing around 25 trans persons, was set up in 2020.
"For nearly 11 months, we have received no funds from the government," said Bella Sharma (R1), programme manager at the shelter.
"I'm the mental health counsellor here," said Shikha (name changed). "The cook who worked here left 15 days ago, when we couldn't afford to pay her salary. The staff members cook for the residents now."
"We are one family. This is our house. We clean it because it is ours, we celebrate all festivals here, we do everything together," said a resident of the shelter.
Garima Greh residents studying English and computer courses in the library.
The transgender men staying at the shelter, when asked about their favourite activity, showed the way to the gym they have set up in their dormitory.
The dormitory for transgender men currently has 8 inhabitants.
"This groom's turban came one day in a clothes donation. We kept it in the dorm. We will also get married one day," said Akshay (name changed).
The dormitory for transgender women is the same as men's, save one difference: the presence of a mirror on the wall.
"I like doing make-up. I do it everyday. These are my most cherished possessions," said Sheeba, holding up her make-up.
A Dettol soap from a carton lying in the trans women's dorm carries an expiry date of 2021. "All these products we are using – soap, shampoo, etc – they are expired," said a resident.
The shelter residents have attended a workshop in producing potpourri, which they sell at exhibitions. Their venture helps cover their personal expenses such as make-up, hormone therapy, and knick-knacks.
"I have not received my salary since August. This Diwali was especially difficult. I could not buy any presents for my family," shared Bella Sharma (L).
But the staff has other worries as well. "We have received a notice from the landlord. We have been asked to pay the rent in 15 days or vacate the building. Where will we take our 25 children?" asks Sharma.
