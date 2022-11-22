In Photos: Afghani Dry Fruits to Bengali Sarees at Delhi's Trade Fair 2022

Sellers from Afghanistan at the India International Trade Fair 2022.
(Photo: Verda Subzwari/The Quint)
The India International Trade Fair 2022, one of the largest trade events in the world, opened to the public on Saturday, 19 November. More than 2,500 domestic and international exhibitors are presenting their goods at the fair this year.
Sukanti Sethi from Odisha says that her stall has pure coir and handmade products, which take about 1 to 2 hours to make.
Gomtiben from Bhuj Kutch, Gujarat, has put up her stall at the trade fair for the first time.
"This work is done on pure leather, which takes me eight days to complete," says S Hanuman Rao from New Delhi.
Entry for senior citizens is free at IITF 2022.
The theme of the current edition of the trade fair is 'Vocal for Local, Local to Global'.
Abbas, from Afghanistan, has been setting up stalls at the trade fair for the past eight years. He now speaks Hindi fluently.
Olaash, who is from Istanbul, loves visiting India. The trade fair is a very good opportunity for his business, he says.
Nasir from Afghanistan brings his dry fruits every year to the trade fair. This is his tenth time.
Homemade spices and snacks from Kerala.
An artificial gold ornament stall from Tamil Nadu.
Mohammed Asim's stall from Bihar.
Women buying and selling clothes at the West Bengal stall.
Artistes from Jharkhand waiting for their turn to perform.
"We are tribes from Manipur, we design and stitch these products on our own," says Catheline of 'Hao Design Tribal Craft India'.
"This is my first time to the fair. So far, it had not been a good experience because people are very hesitant to spend Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for one suit," said Meetu, a designer from UAE.
Iranian sellers interact with a seller at their dry fruits stall.
Tops, scrunchies, and bags from Thailand.
A stall that sells winter sweets like 'gajak' and 'ravdhi' from Jaipur, Rajasthan.
