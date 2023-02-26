Have You Seen These Look Test Photos of Kareena Kapoor AKA Pia from '3 Idiots'?

Kareena Kapoor's many look tests for 3 idiots.
While filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots was all about the camaraderie between Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi's memorable characters, Kareena Kapoor's Pia was also much adored by the audience.
14 years after the film's release, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra took to social media to share some never-before-seen pictures from the numerous look tests of Kareena for the film. And these images will undoubtedly bring a smile to your face.
Take a look at them here:
Kareena Kapoor sports a bob cut with bangs.
Kareena Kapoor dons a red helmet.
Kareena Kapoor looks sincere in a printed kurta.
Kareena poses in a traditional South Indian attire.
Kareena Kapoor poses in a simple pink top paired with a blue scarf and a brown bag over her shoulder.
