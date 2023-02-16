Audition Tapes of Omi Vaidya and R. Madhavan From '3 Idiots' Have Gone Viral

It's been 14 years since the iconic 3 Idiots was released, but the movie and its characters are still unforgettable.

It wasn't just the lead characters of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju (played by Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi) who made their way into our hearts, but the character of Chatur (played by Omi Vaidya), with all his quirks, left quite an impression on the audience.