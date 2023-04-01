In Photos: Lifestyle Changes That Help Prevent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD is a disease associated with our digestive system.
Do you frequently get heartburns or acid reflux? Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition in which our stomach acid or bile starts flowing towards the food pipe, also known as the esophagus.
The acid can reach the food pipe and damage it. Not only can it be the cause of discomfort but there's also the probability that the patient can develop ulcers or even cancer.
GERD can cause intense stomach ache accompanied with chest burn.
A person diagnosed with GERD may experience frequent sour burps, coughing, and pain in their throat.
They may even experience bloating or swelling in the stomach.
A poor diet and an unhealthy lifestyle can be major reasons for a GERD diagnosis.
But sometimes, pregnancy might also be a cause.
The first step towards treatment is to change one’s lifestyle. Exercise can help majorly.
Medication can also be prescribed if the issue still persists. Though the symptoms might re-occur if medication is stopped.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD is a disease associated with our digestive system. It has lately become more visible in young adults. They may suffer for long periods of time if they do not get proper treatment.
One is usually diagnosed with GERD when the flow of the stomach acid starts hampering your daily activities on a regular basis. Dr Ashwini Setya, Gastroenterologist and Programme Director at Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital, explains more about this disease.
