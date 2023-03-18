Heartburn: Why You Should Take It Seriously & How To Prevent It

Some people are naturally prone to heartburn because of natural enzymes and a weak esophagus.
Have heartburn, acidity, gas, and other stomach issues been bothering you?
Do you experience frequent belching, difficulty swallowing, regurgitation of bitter, sour tasting fluid, or irritation of the throat?
Do you get a burning sensation coming up in the chest after eating a meal?If yes, it’s time to take your symptoms seriously.
Some people also have fewer digestive enzymes compared to others. Thus, it can't stop the food from going back up the way it came and leads to heartburn.
Gastroesophageal reflux and heartburn
Let's first understand what heartburn actually is. When you feel a burning sensation coming up in the chest right after a meal (no, it is not a normal step of digestion), it’s called heartburn and it is a signal that you are doing something wrong.
If it is left untreated, it might lead to more serious health problems, like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Lifestyle changes can help control it to quite an extent. Following the below mentioned simple changes diligently may be all you need to do to nip the problem in the bud and help prevent chronic heartburn.
Always sit up straight during meals. Don't watch television or read while eating (let the brain and the gut both concentrate on the food).
Eat slowly and chew well (give your gut as much help as you can).
Avoid eating less than three hours before bedtime and don't lie down straight after eating. In fact, a five-minute walk after every meal is a good idea; it prevents stomach secretions from rising into the esophagus.
Drink enough fluid (about eight glasses of water) every day.
Lowering your fat intake gradually may also curb heartburn. Dietary fat stimulates the production of stomach acid, thereby causing the same problem you’ll experience when you’ve eaten too much in one sitting: overflow of acid into your esophagus.
Caffeine, alcohol, fried, fatty foods, chocolate, and citrus juices irritate the esophagus big time, so go easy on these. Some more are tomato products, licorice, and peppermint.
Eat foods like papaya and pineapple as they promote the formation of enzymes; these digestive enzymes help break down protein for easier absorption.
Avoid nicotine. Nicotine irritates the esophagus. Furthermore, smoking decreases the production of saliva, which helps protect the esophagus from acid.
Exercise regularly, it strengthens digestion. Avoid wearing tight pants that bind at the waist as they too can contribute to heartburn.
Try to eliminate stressors in your everyday life by practicing deep breathing techniques, listening to music, and stretching as stress often leads to indigestion.
Try drinking apple cider vinegar mixed with water.
Drink aloe vera juice for fast-acting relief.
Natural drinks that help manage heartburn
Water stored in a copper vessel can help the digestive system perform better as copper has properties that stimulate peristalsis (the rhythmic contraction and relaxation of the stomach that helps food get digested and move along the digestive tract), kill harmful bacteria and reduce inflammation within the stomach, and proper elimination of waste.
All this can help keep heartburn away. Worth trying out, I say!
(Kavita Devgan is a nutritionist, weight management consultant, and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico), Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa) and Fix it with foods.)
