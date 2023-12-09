Infographic | The Big Question at COP28: Is It Time To Phase Out Fossil Fuels?

Image used for representation.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
At COP28, a crucial challenge faces world leaders: to phase out fossil fuels or not?
Fossil fuels, like coal, oil, and gas, have been used to produce energy ever since the industrial revolution. But they also emit carbon dioxide when burned.
If the over 200 countries attending COP28 do decide to adopt the draft resolution for phasing out fossil fuels, it would pave the way for a quicker transition to renewable sources of energy.
The Quint looks at data on fossil fuel consumption and what lies ahead.
