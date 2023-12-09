Infographic | The Big Question at COP28: Is It Time To Phase Out Fossil Fuels?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Infographic | The Big Question at COP28: Is It Time To Phase Out Fossil Fuels?

Fossil fuels, like coal, oil, and gas, produce carbon dioxide when burned, and cause global climate change.
Garima Sadhwani & Vibhushita Singh
Image used for representation.

(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

At COP28, a crucial challenge faces world leaders: to phase out fossil fuels or not?

Fossil fuels, like coal, oil, and gas, have been used to produce energy ever since the industrial revolution. But they also emit carbon dioxide when burned.

In 2023, carbon dioxide emissions are expected to hit an all-time high of 36.8 billion metric tonnes. This would be a 1.1 percent increase from 2022.

If the over 200 countries attending COP28 do decide to adopt the draft resolution for phasing out fossil fuels, it would pave the way for a quicker transition to renewable sources of energy.

The Quint looks at data on fossil fuel consumption and what lies ahead.

