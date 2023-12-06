COP28: Activating Loss & Damage Fund Is Just a Small Step Towards a Larger Cause

With several scientific studies establishing that global annual temperatures are rising at twice the rate since 1981 and that the number of climate-induced disasters is doubling every decade, climatic events will lead to ripple effects across lives and livelihoods.

India is among the 10 most climate-induced disaster-affected areas in the world. This year, we are already witnessing a disaster event almost on a daily basis. Two years ago, the city of Chennai was reeling under drought and is currently experiencing its highest rainfall in 47 years.

Given India’s diverse geography, it is becoming increasingly evident that across the country, communities will suffer from various adverse impacts of climate change – droughts, cyclones, hailstorms, water stress, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), forest fires, coastal erosion, or landslides. Invisible disasters like extreme heat conditions are particularly impacting people's health, family expenses, and productivity in the form of mounting medical bills, and loss of working days.