Irrfan: A Life in Movies: Vishal Bhardwaj & Others on What Irrfan Means to Them

Film critic Shubhra Gupta has penned a book on late actor Irrfan, titled 'Irrfan: A Life in Movies.' Published by Pan Macmillan India, the book delves into Irrfan's life and achievements - starting from his days at the National School of Drama (NSD) to his television days and his success in the film industry.

Notable voices from the world of cinema, including Vishal Bhardwaj, Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Bhatt, speak about what Irrfan means to them, working with him and how they will remember him. Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also speaks about meeting Irrfan at NSD, working with him, the qualities that made him so popular and more.