Irrfan Death Anniversary: Remembering an Exemplary Actor of Little Words

I first read ‘The Lowland’ by Jhumpa Lahiri at too young an age to comprehend the meaning behind the text, but something about the form stood out to me. Having decided that I would have to continue to resign myself to Enid Blyton for a few more years, I decided to turn to film.

This brought me to The Namesake and to two of my favourite actors of all time – Tabu and Irrfan.

There’s something mesmerising about Irrfan’s act in The Namesake. The way the actor employs body language is unlike any other. In Mira Nair’s film, he ages through little details in his demeanour – a limp, a bent back, and a more reserved stance.