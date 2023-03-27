Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics From Her London Trip, Ft Ranbir Kapoor & Shaheen

Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics From Her London Trip, Ft Ranbir Kapoor & Shaheen

Alia Bhatt was in London for the celebration of her 30th birthday earlier in March.
Alia Bhat shares new photos from her London diaries.

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share some unseen photos from her London diaries, featuring her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was in London for the celebration of her 30th birthday earlier in March.

In one of the pictures from her new carousel post from London, Alia and Ranbir can be seen enjoying a romantic late-night stroll on the streets of London. Here are some more photos that the actor shared:

Alia and Ranbir take a romantic late-night stroll on the streets of London.

Alia poses with her sister Shaheen.

Alia shares a picture of the city's beautiful landscape.

Alia poses by the lake with a cup of coffee in her hand.

Alia looks vibrant in a white knitted hoodie.

Alia shares a picture of a sign board outside a kids store in London.

Published: 27 Mar 2023,03:29 PM IST

