In Pics: Akhilesh Yadav Attends Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's Qawwali Night

Actor Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted a qawwali night for their friends and family.
Published:

Akhilesh Yadav Attends Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's Qawwali Night. 

(Photo Courtesy: Quint Hindi)

Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to get married in traditional style. The couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 earlier this year. They began their pre-wedding festivities in March and have since held a sangeet, haldi and other ceremonies. This time around the couple hosted a qawwali night. The ceremony was attended by Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilash Yadav attends Swara and Fahad's qawwali night. 

It was a musical evening for the happy couple. 

Swara and Fahad were all smiles for the photos. 

Fahad and Swara looked vibrant. 

Swara looked gorgeous in her green ensemble. 

