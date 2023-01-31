Ahan Shetty Shares Gorgeous Photos From Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Wedding

A photo from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ahan Shetty took to Instagram on 31 January to share some photos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities. He shared some photos of himself and some other photos with his friends and family.
Athiya and KL tied the knot on 23 January at Athiya's Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family. The couple is reportedly going to hold a grand reception soon.
Check out the new photos here:
Ahan Shetty looks dapper in his kurta set as he posses for photos.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance at Ahan Shetty's Tadap premiere.
Ahan looks handsome in his baby-pink kurta.
Ahan Shetty poses for the camera.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 23 January.
