Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Dear Voter, It’s Time to Reject Nitish's 'Paltu-Politics'

August 2022, ‘Palti #3’ – Nitish was restless again. Within the NDA, there was no political step-up available to Nitish. He was just one CM among many. Talk of a united opposition to the BJP was gaining momentum. The Congress could no longer claim outright leadership of such an alliance, which for Nitish was an opportunity to become the united opposition’s ‘consensus’ PM candidate. And so, he dumped the BJP yet again, dumped the people’s mandate yet again (the NDA had won the Bihar election in 2020) exited the NDA, and within days was the Chief Minister yet again, but at the helm of a Mahagathbandhan government. By now he was a bonafide ‘Paltu Ram’.

And so, we get to January 2024, ‘Palti #4’ – the INDIA alliance is stuttering. And in any case, there is almost no talk about Nitish as INDIA’s ‘PM candidate’. More importantly, the BJP is resurgent on the back of state election wins in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh, and on the back of the Ram Mandir triumph and spectacle. The BJP has also swung Jagan Reddy to its side, along with the JD(S) in Karnataka, and after splitting the Shiv Sena and the NCP, the NDA has recovered lost ground in Maharashtra as well. For the pliable ‘Paltu’ it is a no-brainer. He exits the Mahagathbandhan, once again accusing the RJD of being a corrupt and inept ally. He resigns and is again sworn in as CM of Bihar, all within hours on a Sunday.