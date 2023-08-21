Made in Heaven Row: Yashica Dutt's Story Demanded Sensitive Mainstream Portrayal

The criticism stemmed after many viewers started drawing similarities between Menke's character and author Yashica Dutt for some particular references made in the episode.

Notable among them are her studying in Columbia University, her grandmother's manual scavenging job, and her interview about 'coming out' as a Dalit identity. These reminded many of Yashica's book Coming Out as a Dalit that coincides with her life and works.

Amid public outcry, Neeraj Ghaywan acknowledged Yashica's book, in an Instagram post, as an inspiration for the interview scene, along with other Dalit personalities, including Suraj Yengde, Sujatha Gidla and Sumit Baudhh. However, no formal credit was given to Yashica who later voiced her demand for acknowledgement that her ideas were borrowed for the making of the series.

The directors 'categorically denied' this, claiming that Menke's character drew inspiration from many from the 'Dalit community' who may have also contributed to the queer discourse of 'coming out' in the 1950s.