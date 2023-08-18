Made in Heaven: Similarities & Differences Between Pallavi Menke & Yashica Dutt

Writer-journalist Yashica Dutt, author of 'Coming Out as Dalit,' had called out the makers of Made In Heaven Season 2 for using stories from her life and her ideas without giving her due credit in one of the episodes of the show, starring Radhika Apte. However, the makers of the show, including directors Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Alankrita Srivastava, have denied all the claims made by Dutt.

The Quint points out all the similarities and differences between Radhika's character Pallavi Menke and Yashica Dutt.