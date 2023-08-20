Can Yashica Dutt Take 'Made In Heaven 2' Makers to Court? Lawyers Weigh In

Speaking to The Quint about the response Yashica had said, "I'm still processing it, but I would like to say that it's very disappointing. I feel that the tone of the response comes from a very condescending and calculated place. All throughout, I've shown nothing but solidarity and support for the episode. I've gone online and said, 'please don't ban this episode, please don't cancel it' and I've been telling people to watch it because it's such an important and significant portrayal of Dalit life on screen in a way we haven't seen before.

I'm the one who has been denied credit, but at the same time I've tried to be as generous and compassionate with my response as possible. On the other hand the makers, who have the backing of one of the world's largest streaming platforms and who represent some of the most powerful people in the film industry, have taken a completely different tone and I wish things could have been better."

She added that she is yet to figure out the next steps.