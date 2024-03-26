World Happiness Report: Ranked Below Pakistan, Palestine, Why Isn’t India Happy?

Today, even the middle 40 per cent of India’s population, whom we could roughly call India’s ‘middle class’, own a smaller share of the nation’s wealth than they ever did. Their share has fallen from 41 per cent in 1997 to just 27 per cent in 2022.

This growing inequality is not going unnoticed by India’s poorest 50 per cent, nor by India’s 40 per cent ‘middle class’. On the internet, on social media, on their mobile phones — to which almost every Indian now has some minimal access and exposure — this vast 90 per cent of India can see what they are missing. And knowing that, understandably, makes them even more unhappy than just being unhappy about not earning or having enough.

In absolute terms as well, a recent National Sample Survey Office report has revealed that India’s poorest 20 per cent, that is 420 million people — the population of Russia and the United States put together — earn just Rs 70 a day. Nobody can lead a dignified life with so little, we know that.

So, why should these 420 million people be happy?