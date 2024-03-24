Did PM Modi Really Hold Students and Labourers on Foreign Soil Close to Heart?

On 10 March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uploaded a one-minute video on its X account featuring a worried father and mother at an airport, awaiting the arrival of their daughter.

As the aircraft touched down, the piercing screech of tyres echoed, followed by a heartwarming scene of students emerging from the terminal, proudly waving the national flag. Among them, their daughter, embodying the essence of homecoming, raced into their arms with unbridled joy.

With tears of relief and happiness, she uttered those reassuring words, "Haven’t I told you? Wherever you are, whatever the situation may be, Modi Ji (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi) will bring us home."

And as the scene faded, leaving a lingering sense of warmth, Prime Minister Modi's voice resonated, declaring, Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar (My India, My Family), encapsulating the profound connection between the nation and its people.