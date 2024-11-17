The Disproportionate Impact of Climate Change on the Women of Northeast India

This summer, I was talking to one of my friends from home who was pregnant with her second child. Our conversation revolved around how her first pregnancy was different from the second one, and one of the most significant differences for her was the change in weather and the heat wave.

“I live in a house with a roof made of asbestos, and we never had an air cooler and neither it is possible for us to install one because of how our house has been made. It is already 40°C here. I feel like I am always palpitating and I am always irritated,” she said.

A study conducted in China indicates a strong association between heat exposure and a range of health complications, including kidney disease, mental health disorders, and gestational hypertension. The impact is especially intensified for pregnant and new mothers, who may face lifelong health challenges from heat-related stress.