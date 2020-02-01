Budget 2020: FM Proposes 16-Point Action Plan to Boost Agriculture

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 on Saturday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a 16-point action plan to boost agriculture and farmers' welfare. She said agricultural services need copious investments, and added that the government has insured 6.11 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

The government has asked states to adopt three central model laws on agricultural land leasing, marketing and contract farming, said the finance minister.

She added that 20 lakh farmers will be provided funds for setting up standalone solar pumps.