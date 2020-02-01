Budget 2020: FM Proposes 16-Point Action Plan to Boost Agriculture
Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 on Saturday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a 16-point action plan to boost agriculture and farmers' welfare. She said agricultural services need copious investments, and added that the government has insured 6.11 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.
The government has asked states to adopt three central model laws on agricultural land leasing, marketing and contract farming, said the finance minister.
She added that 20 lakh farmers will be provided funds for setting up standalone solar pumps.
Focus on Water-Stressed Districts
The government has also proposed a comprehensive measure for 100 water-stressed districts, Sitharaman added.
Besides, the Centre also proposes plans to help farmers use proper manure and little water and encourage balanced use of fertilisers, the minister said.
Balanced use of fertiliser will bring about change in prevailing regime of providing incentive for use of chemical fertiliser, Sitharaman said.
She said NABARD will map and geo-tab 162 million tonne capacity agri-warehouses across the country.
