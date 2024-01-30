With Unprecedented Snowfall Shortage, Winter Drought Grips the Himalayas

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The iconic snow-capped peaks in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, usually adorned with a winter white blanket, are noticeably bare this year, especially in the western Himalayas. This abnormal winter, marked by minimal or no snowfall, has triggered concerns among farmers whose livelihoods heavily rely on agriculture. The HKH region, which is highly dependent on agriculture, faces severe consequences due to the direct impact of low snowfall.
Traditionally, snow is a vital source of sustenance in mountainous regions, providing insulation for dormant crops, supporting root growth, preventing frost penetration, and safeguarding soil from erosion. The scarcity of snowfall, exacerbated by warmer temperatures this season, is poised to have adverse ecological effects on water and agroforestry in the Himalayan region. Even if there is a substantial snowfall in the upcoming months, it might be insufficient to compensate for the existing deficit. The dwindling snow accumulation raises concerns about reduced 'runoff,' contributing to diminished water flow into rivers and streams crucial for agriculture.
Mountain communities in the HKH region already grapple with multiple challenges, including crop failure, livestock loss, fodder shortages, and the threat of disasters, leading to psychological distress. The current dry winter intensifies these challenges, following years of below-average snowpack accumulation, promising to strain water resources further in the coming spring and summer. Notable cases include Nepal's Humla District, where the high-altitude Limi Valley experienced an unusual early snowfall in September, followed by a pronounced lack of precipitation. Similarly, northern Pakistan's Central Hunza, a region typically covered in meters of snow at this time of year, has seen .
The observed rise in global temperatures, with 2023 recording the hottest global temperatures, further accentuates the urgency of addressing climate change. The consequences of these temperature anomalies are manifested in weakened and delayed Western Disturbance, impacting winter precipitation, crop production, and snowfall in the western Himalayan region.
Understanding and monitoring the changing dynamics of the Western Disturbance are crucial for predicting snowfall in the Himalayas. The implications for glaciers in the HKH region are significant, as they are vital in feeding major rivers and sustaining downstream water resources. Adapting to these changes becomes imperative as the region experiences extended monsoons and shifting precipitation patterns. Swift decisions on water management, optimising food production, enhancing irrigation networks, and implementing Disaster Risk Reduction strategies are crucial steps to mitigate future water stress and ensure the resilience of Himalayan communities in the face of evolving climate challenges.
As the iconic snow-capped peaks stand bare, the concerns are not merely aesthetic; they extend to the foundations of agriculture, tourism, and the region's ecological integrity. The diminished snowfall, a result of abnormal weather patterns exacerbated by global heating, threatens the traditional sustenance mechanisms of mountain communities.
The intricate interplay between snow accumulation, glacier melt, and downstream river hydrology underscores the urgency for understanding and monitoring the changing dynamics of the Western Disturbance. This meteorological phenomenon, disrupted by climate change, holds the key to the water security of the Himalayan region.
Amid the challenges of reduced runoff, agricultural losses, and heightened risks of disasters, a call for proactive measures and informed decision-making emerges. Establishing a national program to monitor the Western Disturbance and leveraging credible scientific data becomes imperative to navigate these uncertainties.
The resilience of Himalayan communities hinges on strategic water management, optimising food production, fortifying irrigation networks, and implementing robust Disaster Risk Reduction strategies.
In these challenges, the imperative is clear – nurturing resilience. Swift action today can pave the way for sustainable futures in the Himalayas, ensuring that these awe-inspiring peaks continue to be a source of life and sustenance for future generations.
(Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor [Research] at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business [ISB]. He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
