Preserving the Frozen Legacy: Policy Action for Hindu Kush Himalayan Region

The Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region is a vast area covering over 4.2 million square km and stretching from Afghanistan to Myanmar, including parts of Pakistan, India, China, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. It is known for its highest mountain ranges, extensive ice and snow cover, and rich biodiversity. The region is home to unique cultures and all peaks above 7,000 meters.

The HKH plays a crucial role in providing water resources, as it serves as the source for 12 major rivers, including the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Indus, which flow through 16 Asian countries and support the lives of millions of people. However, the HKH cryosphere, which includes glaciers, snow, and permafrost, is undergoing unprecedented and largely irreversible changes due to climate change. This has led to increased warming, accelerated glacier melting, permafrost thawing, and changes in snowfall patterns.