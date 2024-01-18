Fog, Frigidity, and Climate Change: Unravelling North India's Winter Quandary

Last week, Delhi shivered in the grasp of bone-chilling temperatures, marking the lowest winter minimum at 3.9 degrees Celsius. The city, veiled in dense fog, prompted a red alert for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, stirring concerns beyond the immediate impact on daily life. This meteorological event disrupted routines and spotlighted broader climate shifts affecting the region, demanding a closer examination of the factors involved and anticipating consequences for the environment, agriculture, and the community's overall well-being.

The recent forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) paints a stark picture for North India, indicating a prolonged spell of dense fog over the next four days. The severity of the cold wave and intense cold day conditions are expected to persist in Delhi and North India. Monday morning witnessed the national capital grappling with frigid temperatures, setting a new low for the season at 3.3 degrees Celsius, a significant four notches below the seasonal average.