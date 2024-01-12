Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Climate change  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Good, Bad & Ugly: What To Expect in the Climate Arena in 2024

The Good, Bad & Ugly: What To Expect in the Climate Arena in 2024

What's in store for us in the climate arena in 2024? We asked experts.
Garima Sadhwani & Vibhushita Singh
Climate Change
Published:

What's in store for us in the climate arena in 2024? We asked experts.

|

(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>What's in store for us in the climate arena in 2024? We asked experts.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadYear-Ender: How India Battled Extreme Weather Events in 2023's Climatic Turmoil
Also ReadExplained: Why India Refused to Sign the Climate & Health Declaration at COP28
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the year 2023, India witnessed an extreme weather event almost every day between January and September. Globally, we breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature threshold as well. Countries have also not reached common ground when it comes to phasing out fossil fuels.

All of this does not make the new year, 2024, sound very promising when it comes to climate. The Quint spoke to Abinash Mohanty, Sector Head, Climate Change & Sustainability at IPE Global and Expert reviewer of IPCC- AR(6), and Dr Vishwas Chitale, Senior Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), to find out their climate predictions for the year – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Also Read‘If Not Now, Then When?’: A Parent Demands Climate Justice for Her Kids at COP28
Also ReadBreakthroughs @COP28: Taking Stock of Climate Action With the Global Stocktake

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT