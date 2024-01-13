Watch: Lack of Snow in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg Keeps Tourists Away

The meadow, usually teeming with skiers enjoying training sessions in January, is empty and silent. Chairlift and snow-beaters are not functioning. Patches of melting snow are seen where once four to six feet of accumulated snow delighted visitors.
(Photo Courtesy: Sajad Hameed)
Gulmarg, known as Kashmir’s winter wonderland where snow falls heavily, is unable to open its famous ski slopes this year, disappointing enthusiasts from India and abroad.
Gulmarg, and the Kashmir Valley at large, have been facing a dry spell this year, leading to several people sounding alarm about the unprecedented situation.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had taken to social media recently to draw attention to the environmental situation in Gulmarg.
"I’ve never seen Gulmarg so dry in the winter. To put this in to perspective, here are a couple of photographs from previous years, both taken on the 6th of Jan. If we don’t get snow soon, the summer is going to be miserable. Not to mention, skiers like me who can’t wait to get on the slopes but there’s nothing to ski on," Abdullah had said.
Amid the dry spell, a large number of tourists – including foreigners – have reportedly cancelled their trips to Gulmarg or cut them short.
Unseasonably warm temperatures, a global trend observed throughout 2023, have left the Himalayan and Pir Panjal mountains with little to no snow accumulation, raising concerns for the region's tourism, agriculture, and water resources.
People working in Kashmir's tourism industry are likely to be the worst-affected amid the dry spell.
The India Meteorological Department attributed the dry spell to the lack of Western Disturbances.
In addition to the local implications, the global context paints a grim picture. A study published in the Nature Climate Change journal predicts worsening snow shortages in Europe's mountains by the end of the century, impacting half of the world's ski resorts concentrated in the region.
The lack of a similar study for Kashmir's key ski resort, Gulmarg, raises concerns about the future of skiing in the region, which attracts skiers from around the world.
A tourism favourite at an altitude of 8,694 feet, Gulmarg’s bare hillsides are now a barometer of changing global weather patterns and their impact on Kashmir.
