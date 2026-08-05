Why the Police Keep Choosing the State Over Their Own People

This is what Althusser called interpellation: the process by which an institution takes an individual and turns them into a subject who recognizes themselves in the role offered to them. A recruit walks in as a citizen with a paycheck to earn; a few years of academy discipline, uniforms, oaths, and canteen culture later, he answers to the name ‘officer’ before he answers to the name of his own class position.

Crucially, this identity does not require police to think of themselves as defenders of the rich. Quite the opposite, since most police forces cultivate an ideology of service, sacrifice, and impartial law enforcement that feels, from the inside, like the furthest thing from class loyalty.

That is precisely what makes it effective. An officer who believed he was protecting billionaires would feel like a mercenary. An officer who believes he is protecting order from the mob feels like a public servant. The state does not need police to love the rich; it only needs them to fear disorder more than they resent inequality.